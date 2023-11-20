Man arrested over gang rape of woman

Police yesterday arrested a man in a case filed over the gang rape of a woman in Moulvibazar's Kulaura upazila.

The arrestee was identified as Sakib Mia, 22, a resident of the upazila's Jayachandi area, said police.

According to the case statement, the victim's father's home is in Jayachandi. But she lives in Cumilla's Muradnagar with her husband.

On November 5, the victim's husband went to visit one of their relatives in Kulaura upazila. But he got the address wrong and ended up at the house of someone else, who thought he was a thief and confined him.

Later, locals from Jayachandi went to Kulaura and got him released.

After they brought him back to Jayachandi, some influential people, including Sakib, arranged an arbitration to punish him. His wife, the victim, was also present there.

At one stage of the arbitration, Sakib and a few others took the victim into a room and gang-raped her. The rapists also filmed the incident and started blackmailing them into paying Tk 1 lakh for the footage. The victim paid Tk 40,000 to the criminals.

Later on November 12, the victim filed a rape case against three people.

Following the case, police arrested Sakib yesterday morning.

"Police are conducting drives to arrest the other accused," said Abdus Shalek, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kulaura Police Station.