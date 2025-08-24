Man arrested over attempt to rape 8yr old girl in Gazipur
Police arrested a man for allegedly attempting to rape an eight-year-old girl in Sreepur upazila of Gazipur today.
The accused, Md Jalal Uddin, 56, is a resident of Kawraid union in Sreepur upazila, said Mohammad Abdul Barik, officer-in-charge of Sreepur Police Station.
Quoting family members and witnesses, OC Abdul Barik said Jalal took the girl, a class two student, to a forest, luring her with chocolate on the way home from school and tried to rape her around 5:00pm today.
Hearing her screams, locals rushed to the spot, rescued the girl, and caught the accused red-handed.
Police later arrived and took him into custody.
The victim's father filed a case over the incident this evening, and the accused will be produced before court later, the OC said.
The child's family added that she has already received initial medical treatment.
Comments