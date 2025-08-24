Man arrested over attempt to rape 8yr old girl in Gazipur

Victim’s father filed a case this evening

Police arrested a man for allegedly attempting to rape an eight-year-old girl in Sreepur upazila of Gazipur today.

The accused, Md Jalal Uddin, 56, is a resident of Kawraid union in Sreepur upazila, said Mohammad Abdul Barik, officer-in-charge of Sreepur Police Station.

Quoting family members and witnesses, OC Abdul Barik said Jalal took the girl, a class two student, to a forest, luring her with chocolate on the way home from school and tried to rape her around 5:00pm today.

Hearing her screams, locals rushed to the spot, rescued the girl, and caught the accused red-handed.

Police later arrived and took him into custody.

The victim's father filed a case over the incident this evening, and the accused will be produced before court later, the OC said.

The child's family added that she has already received initial medical treatment.