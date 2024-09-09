Man arrested in Cumilla with missing police pistol

The firearm was missing from Badda Police Station since August 5, says Rab

A man was arrested in Cumilla yesterday with a pistol that has been missing from the capital's Badda Police Station since August 5, Rab said in a press release.

The arrestee, Md Tuhin Alam, 19, of Khannagar area of the district's Nangolkot upazila, worked at a restaurant in Uttar Badda area, said Lt Col Mahmudul Hasan, commander of Rab-11 CPC-2 in the press release.

Tuhin kept the pistol, magazine, and bullets in his possession after the Badda Police Station was attacked and looted on August 5. He later went to his hometown and was arrested while trying to sell it.

A magazine and two rounds of bullets were also recovered from his possession.

An illegal arms recovery case has been filed against Tuhin with Cumilla Kotwali Model Police station, the press release said.