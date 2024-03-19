Man arrested for attempted rape of child in Gazipur

Police last night arrested a man in a case filed over the attempted rape of a 12-year-old child of a garment worker in Pubail area of Gazipur city.

The arrestee is Labu Hossain alias Jewel, 32, of Dakkhin Gaddimari village under Lalmonirhat's Hatibandha upazila. He is a resident of Basugaon under Pubail Police Station.

The station's Officer-in-Charge Md Kamruzzaman today said, "We received the complaint of the attempted rape last night and barrested the accused. The victim's mother filed the complaint.

"We will produce the accused before court today," the OC told our Gazipur correspondent at 1:00pm.

According to the complaint, the victim was at home with her younger sister yesterday. Their parents went out to work leaving the two at home in the morning. Labu Hossain entered the house and tried to rape the child. When the victim screamed, the neighbours rushed towards the house, but Labu Hossain managed to flee.