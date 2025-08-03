Man allegedly stabs wife to death in front of children in Tangail

The accused fled the scene immediately after the attack

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband in front of their two children during a domestic dispute in Sakhipur upazila of Tangail this morning.

The victim, Kakoli, was attacked at their home in the Jelkhana area of Sakhipur. She was later pronounced dead at Sakhipur Upazila Health Complex.

The accused, Md Mehedi of Ichadighi village, fled the scene immediately after the attack and remains at large.

According to Sakhipur Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abul Kalam, Mehedi had returned from the Middle East several years ago and was reportedly suffering from depression after failing to achieve financial success abroad. Frequent arguments with his wife followed.

"This morning, another quarrel broke out between the couple. During the altercation, Mehedi allegedly attacked Kakoli with a sharp weapon while their children looked on helplessly," said OC Kalam.

Neighbours rushed Kakoli to the local health complex, but she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Police have recovered the body and sent it to Tangail General Hospital for autopsy.