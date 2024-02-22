Man allegedly kills daughter in Gazipur

A man allegedly killed his teenage daughter in Kaliakoir upazila of Gazipur yesterday.

The deceased, Yasmin Akhter, 14, tried to stop her parents from quarrelling when the father, Mohammed Bulu Mandal, stabbed her with a knife out of anger, police said quoting locals.

The father then tried to commit suicide using the knife inflicting severe injuries on himself, reports our Gazipur correspondent quoting police sources.

The daughter and the father were taken to Kaliakair Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared Yasmin Akhter dead, said Dr Md Lutfur Rahman Azad, health and family planning officer of the health complex.

Mohammed Bulu Mandal has been transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), said Rahaduzzaman Akand, sub-inspector (SI) of Kaliakoir Police Station.

No one has yet been arrested in this connection, he added.