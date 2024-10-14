Man accused in Swechchasebak Dal leader murder dies in Gopalganj jail

A man, accused in the murder case of a Swechchhasebak Dal leader in Gopalganj, died in custody at Gopalganj District Jail today.

The deceased is Alimujjaman Chowdhury, 58, of the Ghonapara area of Gopalganj Sadar upazila. He was the founding president of Muktijuddho Projonmo Kallyan Parishad, reports our local correspondent quoting district jailer.

He was arrested and sent to jail in connection to a case filed over the death of Shaukat Ali Didar, sports secretary of the central committee of Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebak Dal.

Confirming the matter, Tania Zaman, jailer of Gopalganj District Jail, said Alimujjaman Chowdhury fell ill around 8:30am, and was sent to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital around 9:00am yesterday.

From there he was referred to Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital. Doctors at that hospital later referred him to Dhaka. He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the doctors on-duty declared him dead.

She said he was suffering from high blood pressure, resulting in a stroke.

"We learnt later that Alimujjaman Chowdhury died in Dhaka," added Tania Zaman.

Nadim Chowdhury, brother-in-law of Alimujjaman, said, "When BNP and AL leaders and activists clashed over the tearing of Bangabandhu's photo on September 13, BNP people attacked Alimujjaman Chowdhury's business in Ghonapara market, as well as his house.

"At one stage of the attack, the BNP men attacked him and he was injured. After taking treatment he went to Gopalganj Sadar Police Station to file a complaint, where police arrested him without taking his complaint."

On September 13, a motorcade led by BNP and its associate bodies started for Tungipara after holding a rally at the Bedgram intersection in Gopalganj around 5:00pm.

As the vehicles reached Gonapara, 200-300 leaders and activists of the AL and its affiliates intercepted them and attacked the motorcade.

The attackers also vandalised 10 cars and injured at least 50 activists. Shawkat Ali Didar, 40, was killed in the attack.

Nurul Islam, sub-inspector of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station and also the investigating officer of Shaukat Ali Didar murder case, said that a total 46 people were arrested in connection with the case and sent to jail.

Rabeya Rahman, wife of Shaukat Ali Didar, filed a case against 118 named people and other 1,500 unidentified persons on September 17.