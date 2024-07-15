Crime & Justice
UNB, B’baria
Mon Jul 15, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Jul 15, 2024 02:18 AM

Crime & Justice

Man accused of raping 9-yr-old daughter

A father has been accused of raping his 9-year-old daughter in Bijoynagar upazila, Brahmanbaria.

Shahabuddin Shah, 40, has been on the run since the incident occurred on July 13, said police.

The girl was admitted to the Brahmanbaria 250-bed General Hospital.

Her mother said Shahabuddin took the girl to a secluded spot near Jagannathpur around 5:00am and raped her.

She demanded justice.

Md Hasan Jamil Khan, inspector (investigation) of Bijoynagar Police Station, said they are trying to arrest Shahabuddin.

