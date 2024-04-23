Man accused in murder case hacked to death

A man was hacked to death over a longstanding feud in Pirojpur Sadar upazila last night.

The deceased was identified as Shohag Sheikh, 33, the main accused in a murder case.

"Attackers separated both hands and legs with sharp weapons," said Shipan Sheikh, the deceased's brother.

"Led by Shamsu and Emam, who wanted to gain local dominance, at least 7-8 people attacked him," Shipan claimed.

"Police recovered the body, and filing of a case is in the process," said Mohammad Ashikuzzaman, officer-in-charge of Pirojpur Sadar Police Station.

Shohag, who got bail four months ago, had received death threats earlier, according to his brother.

The deceased's body has been handed over to his family after an autopsy.

Earlier on August 5, 2021, Shohag led an attack and hacked businessman Shahidul Islam. A two-month battle with injuries led to Shahidul's death in a hospital.