Man accused in 18 cases hacked to death in Cumilla

A man allegedly involved in drug trade was hacked and beaten to death in the Katabil area of Cumilla town last night.

The victim is Mohorom Ali, 35, of Muradpur area of the district, said police.

Mahinul Islam, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Model Police Station, confirmed the matter and said, "There are 18 cases filed with Kotwali Police Station against Mohorom on allegations of robbery, theft, carrying illegal arms, extortion, among other charges."

According to family members, a group of miscreants intercepted his motorcycle in front the Katabil Mosque and hacked and beat him indiscriminately.

Locals rushed him to Cumilla Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

OC said, "We are conducting raids to arrest those involved in the incident."

Police suspect the killing was likely over previous enmity.