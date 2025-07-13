Mamun to be pardoned if discloses truth as approver: ICT 

Tribunal issued a written order in this regard on July 10, which was made public yesterday

Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, former inspector general of police who confessed to committing crimes against humanity during the July mass uprising and agreed to become an approver, will be pardoned on the condition that he fully discloses the truth.

International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) disclosed the information in a written order issued on July 10, which was made public yesterday.

On that day, the three-member tribunal formally framed charges against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and Mamun in the same case.

ASM Ruhul Emran, registrar of the ICT, confirmed to The Daily Star that the document is authentic.

"The order was issued on July 10 as Order No 07 in ICT-BD Case No 02 of 2025," he said.

"A copy of the order has already been sent to the jail authorities," he added.

The tribunal said, "Under the facts and circumstances the Tribunal deems it condign to tender pardon to accused Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun as besought and accordingly pardon has been tendered to him on condition that he will make a full and true disclosure of the whole of the circumstances within his knowledge relative to the alleged offences and to every other person concerned, either as principal or abettor, in the commission thereof and he accepted the pardon subject to such condition and as such the Tribunal shall call him for being examined as witness in the trial at a convenient date."

"Since the aforesaid accused Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun has been tendered pardon and he accepted the same he is necessitated to be segregated from other prisoners whereupon the concerned jail authority be directed to detain accused Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun aloof from the other prisoners for sake of his safety and security," it added.