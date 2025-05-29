Major Sinha murder: HC sets June 2 for verdict on death reference, appeals

Crime & Justice
Star Online Report
Thu May 29, 2025 06:13 PM
Last update on: Thu May 29, 2025 07:14 PM

Major Sinha
Retired Army Major Sinha Rashed Khan. Photo: Collected/File
The High Court today set June 2 for delivering verdict on the death reference and appeals filed by the convicts in the Major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan murder case

 

The High Court today set June 2 for delivering verdict on the death reference and appeals filed by the convicts in the Major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan murder case.

The bench of Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman and Justice Md Sagir Hossain fixed the date after concluding hearing on the matters.

Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman and Deputy Attorney General Md Jashim Sarker represented the state while a group of lawyers, including Mohammad Munsurul Hoque Chowdhury and SM Shahjahan, appeared for the convicts during the hearing.

On January 31, 2022, Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Ismail sentenced Pradeep Kumar Das, suspended officer-in-charge of Teknaf Police Station and its suspended sub-inspector Liaqat Ali to death and six others to life term imprisonment for killing Major (retd) Sinha.

The six are dismissed Sub-inspector (SI) Nandadulal Rakkhit, constables Sagar Deb and Rubel Sharma and police informants Md Nezamuddin, Nurul Amin and Ayaz Uddin.

The documents of the case reached the HC on February 8, 2022 for examination of the trial court verdict.

Sinha, who served in the Special Security Force (SSF), was killed in police firing at Baharchhara police check post on Marine Drive Road in Teknaf on July 31, 2020.

Sinha's elder sister Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous filed the murder case with Teknaf Senior Judicial Magistrate's Court against Pradeep, Nandadulal and several others on August 5, 2020.

