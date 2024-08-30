Major reshuffle in judiciary: Govt transfers 81 lower court judges

The government has made a major reshuffle in the judiciary by transferring 81 lower court judges, including district and additional district judges, metropolitan and chief judicial magistrates.

The law ministry issued four notifications to this effect on Thursday, mentioning that transfers of lower court judges were done in consultation with the Supreme Court.

Among the transferred judges, 80 have been asked to join their new workplaces on September 3 and another has been asked to join the new office on September 1 after vesting their responsibilities in their higher authorities.

The Daily Star tried to get comments from Law Adviser Prof Asif Nazrul on the transfer, but he neither picked up our phone calls nor responded to our text messages.