Major judicial reshuffle: 230 judges transferred

The government has made a major reshuffle in the judiciary by transferring a total of 2 judges.

They include 41 district judges, 53 additional district judges, 40 joint district judges, and 96 senior assistant judges and assistant judges.

The law ministry issued four separate notifications to this effect today.

It said the transfers of lower court judges were done in consultation with the Supreme Court.

Earlier on June 3 this year, 265 lower court judges were transferred and promoted as part of a reshuffle in the judiciary.

On September 7 last year, the government had transferred and promoted as many as 244 lower court judges.