Crime & Justice
Star Online Report
Mon Aug 25, 2025 09:22 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 25, 2025 10:08 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice
Crime & Justice

Major judicial reshuffle: 230 judges transferred

Mon Aug 25, 2025 09:22 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 25, 2025 10:08 PM
Law ministry issued four separate notifications to this end today
Star Online Report
Mon Aug 25, 2025 09:22 PM Last update on: Mon Aug 25, 2025 10:08 PM

The government has made a major reshuffle in the judiciary by transferring a total of 2 judges.

They include 41 district judges, 53 additional district judges, 40 joint district judges, and 96 senior assistant judges and assistant judges.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The law ministry issued four separate notifications to this effect today.

It said the transfers of lower court judges were done in consultation with the Supreme Court.

Earlier on June 3 this year, 265 lower court judges were transferred and promoted as part of a reshuffle in the judiciary.

On September 7 last year, the government had transferred and promoted as many as 244 lower court judges.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|মতামত

ডাকসু নির্বাচন: শিবিরের শঙ্কা, শিবির নিয়ে শঙ্কা

রাজনৈতিক বিশ্লেষকদের মতে, বাংলাদেশের 'দ্বিতীয় সংসদ' হিসেবে অভিহিত এই নির্বাচন সুষ্ঠু হওয়ার ওপরেই নির্ভর করছে জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনের ভবিষ্যৎ।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

গজারিয়ায় পুলিশ ক্যাম্পে ডাকাতের শতাধিক গুলি-ককটেল হামলা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে