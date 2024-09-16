‘Maintain peace, order at shrines’

Religious affairs ministry directs DCs

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has instructed district commissioners (DCs) to take measures to maintain peace and order at religious shrines (mazars).

This directive was issued in a letter from the ministry yesterday.

According to a press release of the ministry, the directive was issued in response to planned attacks on shrines, allegedly aimed at embarrassing the interim government.

The letter states that some miscreants are targeting shrines in various parts of the country with the intent to disrupt law and order, which is both concerning and not desired.

These shrines, as the gravesite of saints, have a long tradition of being visited with devotion and respect by their followers.

The district commissioners have been requested to take necessary steps to ensure peace and order at the shrines and to maintain normal movement for devotees, it added.

Additionally, if there is any risk of an attack on a shrine in any district, they have been instructed to take immediate action and inform the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Earlier, the interim government strongly condemned the attacks on religious and cultural sites, as well as Sufi shrines.

The government stated that law enforcement agencies have been instructed to take adequate measures to protect these religious places and cultural establishments.