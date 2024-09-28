Mahmudur Rahman to surrender to lower court tomorrow

Mahmudur Rahman, former acting editor of the daily Amar Desh, will surrender to the lower court tomorrow.

He was sentenced to seven years imprisonment in a case filed on charges of attempting abduction and murder of Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of the ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Advocate Syed Joynul Abedin Mesbah today told BSS that Mahmudur Rahman will surrender before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court as a fugitive and will pray for bail.

Mesbah said they will also file an appeal before the court of Metropolitan Sessions Judge, Dhaka, in case the CMM denies his bail considering the limit of his power to grant in a case with seven years imprisonment.

Mahmudur Rahman was convicted by the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Asaduzzaman Noor on August 17 last year.

Senior journalist Shafique Rehman, Jatiyatabadi Samajik Sangskrit Sangtha (JASAS) leaders Mohammadullah, Rizvi Ahmed Sejar and Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan were also convicted in the same case.

The court handed down the verdict on the basis of false, fabricated, and baseless allegation in a farcical trial, advocate Mesbah said.

According to the case details, the accused persons held a meeting at home and abroad for kidnapping and kill Sajeeb Wazed Joy, the then ICT adviser to PM Hasina in September 2011.

Inspector Fazlur Rahman of the Detective Branch (DB) filed the case with Paltan Police Station on August 3, 2015 and submitted charge sheet on February 19, 2018.

A total of 12 people including Sajeeb Wazed Joy gave their depositions before the court in this connection.

Mahmudur Rahman returned home yesterday after a long self exile in Turkey.