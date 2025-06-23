Mahamudul gets bail

A Rangpur court yesterday granted bail to Mahamu-dul Haque, assistant professor at the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism at Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR), in a murder case filed over the death of a grocery shop owner.

A Rangpur court yesterday granted bail to Mahamu-dul Haque, assistant professor at the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism at Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR), in a murder case filed over the death of a grocery shop owner.

Judge Mosammat Marzia Khatun of the Rangpur Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court approved the bail after a hearing in the afternoon. Mahamudul was later released from jail.

Earlier in the day, a bail petition had been submitted to a magistrate court, but his lawyers withdrew it and moved to the sessions court for an immediate hearing.

Mahmudul's lawyer Shamim Al Mamun said the case was politically motivated and contradicted the spirit of the July uprising. "The complainant doesn't even recognise Mahmudul," he added.

On the day, students of BRUR staged demonstrations outside the court demanding his release, which continued after news of his bail as they called for the withdrawal of the case.

According to the case, Sames Uddin, 65, was allegedly killed during unrest on August 2 last year. Nearly 10 months later, his wife filed a case naming 54 people, including Mahmudul. However, local records list Sames Uddin's cause of death as a stroke.