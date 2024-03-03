Madrasa teacher sent to jail for raping student

A madrasa teacher was sent to jail today in connection with a case filed over the rape of an 11-year-old student in Bandarban today.

Bandarban Senior Judicial Magistrate Syeda Suraiya Akhtar sent the accused Hafez Abdullah Anwar, 21, to jail after police produced him before the court, reports our local correspondent quoting Biswajit Singh, a police officer of the court.

According to the case statement, the incident took place around 11:00pm yesterday when Anwar, who teaches at Ideal Nurani Madrasa, took the victim to a washroom and raped him. This morning, when the victim's father came to meet him at the madrasa, the student narrated the incident.

Later, the accused was arrested after the victim's father filed a case with the police station, said Officer-in-Charge of Bandarban Sadar Police Station Abdul Jalil.

The father of the victim child, said, "I can't imagine that a madrasa teacher could do such a thing. What happened to my son should never happen to anyone."

He demanded justice and punishment of the accused.