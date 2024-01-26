Madrasa teacher sent to jail for raping 4 students in Noakhali

A Noakhali court today sent a teacher to jail on charges of raping four male students of a resident madrasa in Chatkhil upazila of Noakhali.

The accused, Saiful Islam, 26, is a teacher of Nurani section (grade-II) at the madrasa in Chatkhil Municipality, said Md Imdadul Haque, officer-in-charge of Chatkhil Police Station.

Police arrested the teacher from his home in Shankarpur village last night after the mother of a victim filed a case against him under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with the police station.

The OC said the parents of four victims came to the police station yesterday but the mother of one victim filed the case as the teacher allegedly raped her son on Wednesday night inside the madrasa.

The victims are between 10 and 12 years old, he said.

After his arrest, the teacher was produced before the Noakhali Chief Judicial Magistrate Court this afternoon

Around 5:30pm, Noakhali Senior Judicial Magistrate Mohammad Emdad recorded a confessional statement of Saiful under section 164 of Code of Criminal Procedure, said Court Inspector Md Shah Alam.

Later, the court sent him to jail, the court inspector added.