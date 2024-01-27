Madrasa teacher sent to jail on rape charges

A Noakhali court yesterday sent a madrasa teacher to jail on charges of raping four boys in Chatkhil upazila of Noakhali.

The accused, Saiful Islam, 26, is a teacher of Nurani section (grade-II) at the madrasa in Chatkhil municipality, said Md Imdadul Haque, officer-in-charge of Chatkhil Police Station.

Police arrested the teacher from his home in Shankarpur village last night after the mother of a victim filed a case against him under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with the police station.

The OC said the parents of four victims came to the police station on Thursday, but the mother of one victim filed the case as the teacher allegedly raped her son on Wednesday night inside the madrasa.

The victims are between 10 and 12 years old, he said.

After his arrest, the teacher was produced before the Noakhali Chief Judicial Magistrate Court yesterday afternoon. The court of Senior Judicial Magistrate Mohammad Emdad sent him to jail.