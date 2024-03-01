Madrasa teacher sent to jail in rape case

A Pancahgarh court sent the headteacher of a madrasa to jail yesterday for allegedly raping three of his students at Munshipara in Debiganj upazila.

Judicial Magistrate Ashrofi Binte Khair passed the order in the evening when Mizanur Rahman, 42, of Bhabaniganj Goragram in Nilphamari Sadar upazila, was produced before the court, said court Inspector Jamal Hossain.

According to the case statement, in the last three months, Mizanur Rahman brought three residential students aged about 10-12 years to his room and raped them.

When the victims' guardians learned of the matter, they complained to the madrasa authority on Tuesday night in this regard.

On information, Debiganj police picked him up, and a case was filed against him early yesterday.

The preparation is underway to record the statement of one of the victims in the same court, the court inspector said.

The other two victims' guardians are preparing to file cases with the same police station against the teacher.