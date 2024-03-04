Madrasa teacher sent to jail for rape

A Bandarban court sent a madrasa teacher to jail yesterday in a case filed over the rape of an 11-year-old student.

Bandarban Senior Judicial Magistrate Syeda Suraiya Akhtar sent the accused, Hafez Abdullah Anwar, 21, to jail after police produced him before the court, said Biswajit Singh, a court police officer.

According to the case statement, the incident took place around 11:00pm on Saturday, when Anwar, who teaches at Ideal Nurani Madrasa, took the victim to a washroom and raped him.

This morning, when the victim's father came to meet him at the madrasa, the student disclosed the incident.

Later, the accused was arrested after the victim's father filed a case with the police station, said Bandarban Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abdul Jalil.

The victim's father said, "I can't imagine that a madrasa teacher could do such a thing. What happened to my son should never happen to anyone."

He demanded justice and punishment of the accused.