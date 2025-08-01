Madrasa teacher remanded over rape of student

Police arrested the alleged rapist after the victim's father filed a case

A Tangail court today placed a local madrasah teacher on a one-day remand in a case filed over raping his 11-year-old male student in Tangail's Bhuapur upazila.

The accused is Mohammad Waliullah, a teacher at Al-Qarim Darul Uloom Azadi Madrasa in the upazila.

Police arrested Waliullah from the Jamuna Bridge area last night after the victim's father filed a case with Bhuapur Police Station in this regard, said AKM Rezaul Karim, officer-in-charge of the police station.

Today, Tangail Senior Judicial Magistrate Badal Kumar Chondo passed the remand order after police produced him before the court with a three-day remand prayer for quizzing, court inspector Lutfar Rahman told this correspondent.

According to the case statement, madrasah teacher Waliullah would frequently call a student to his room at night and sexually abuse him. He also threatened to beat the student if he spoke to anyone about the incidents.

Despite his fear, the student eventually told his parents. When the matter was reported to the madrasa authorities, Waliullah admitted to the abuse and was subsequently dismissed from his position. However, the incident was initially covered up through arbitration, and the boy's family was pressured not to pursue legal action.

The situation changed after the incident became public. Bhuapur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Abu Abdullah Khan stepped in to support the student's family, following which the boy's father filed a case against Waliullah.