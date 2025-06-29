Madrasa teacher held for stuffing student in sack, leaving him on roof

10-year-old also beaten before being left out in the sun

A madrasa teacher was arrested for beating a 10-year-old student, stuffing him in a sack, and leaving him on a roof, which had no railings, in the scorching sun in Gazipur's Kaliganj upazila.

The incident took place around noon yesterday at Fuldi Noor Madina Hafizia Madrasa and Orphanage in Baktarpur union of the upazila.

According to police, the arrestee, Mufti Zakaria, 29, admitted he was responsible for the incident.

Kaliganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Alauddin told The Daily Star this morning that the teacher was arrested and a case was filed against him.

He will be produced before the Gazipur court today, the OC added.

The victim, a resident of Daodapara village in Baktarpur union, is a student of the madrasa.

Locals said that Zakaria beat the student around noon for unknown reasons. When the child began crying and threatened to inform his family, the teacher became angry. He then wrapped him up in a burlap sack, leaving his head exposed, and left him on the roof of the two-storey madrasa building, which has no railing.

They added that the teacher locked the madrasa gate from outside so that no one could release the child who had become extremely frightened inside the sack.

After a long time, one of his classmates managed to slip out through a window and inform the boy's family.

Upon receiving the news, family members rushed to the spot. Locals then gathered and informed the police.

Residents also claimed that the teacher has a history of beating students.

OC Alauddin said, "The way the child was tortured was very inhumane."