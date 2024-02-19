Madrasa teacher gets death penalty for rape

A Chattogram court yesterday sentenced a madrasa teacher to death in a case filed over the rape of four students in Rangunia upazila.

Judge Joynal Abedin of Chattogram Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-3 awarded capital punishment to the accused after the court found him guilty beyond doubt, said court sources.

Nasir Uddin, 47, was present in the dock at the time and was later sent to Chattogram jail, said Morshedul Alam, tribunal's bench assistant.

Public Prosecutor (PP) Advocate Jiku Barua confirmed the matter saying that 11 witnesses testified in the case.

According to the case, four students of a madrasa in Rangunia upazila were raped during the Covid pandemic.

After learning the matter, the father of a victim filed a case accusing Nasir.

After the investigation, police submitted a charge sheet and a court later framed charges against Nasir on January 24, 2022.