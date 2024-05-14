Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Tue May 14, 2024 08:50 PM
Last update on: Tue May 14, 2024 08:56 PM

Crime & Justice

Madrasa teacher arrested on charge of raping student in Tongi

Star Digital Report
Tue May 14, 2024 08:50 PM Last update on: Tue May 14, 2024 08:56 PM
Photo: Collected

A madrasa teacher was arrested today on charges of raping a student in Gazipur's Tongi.

The arrestee is Faisal Ahmad, 23, of Delgaon village under Kapasia upazila. He is a teacher at Al Hera Modern Noorani Hefz Madrasa, reports our Gazipur correspondent quoting Sakhawat Hossain, officer-in-charge of Tongi West Police Station.

The teacher was arrested after the victim's father filed a case with the police station this afternoon.According to the case statement, he said the teacher called the child to a room on the fourth floor during PT classes on Monday morning and raped him.

Later that night, the child informed his mother about the incident.

The victim has been sent to a hospital.

