Madrasa teacher arrested on charge of raping student in Tongi

A madrasa teacher was arrested today on charges of raping a student in Gazipur's Tongi.

The arrestee is Faisal Ahmad, 23, of Delgaon village under Kapasia upazila. He is a teacher at Al Hera Modern Noorani Hefz Madrasa, reports our Gazipur correspondent quoting Sakhawat Hossain, officer-in-charge of Tongi West Police Station.

The teacher was arrested after the victim's father filed a case with the police station this afternoon.According to the case statement, he said the teacher called the child to a room on the fourth floor during PT classes on Monday morning and raped him.

Later that night, the child informed his mother about the incident.

The victim has been sent to a hospital.