Madrasa student’s body recovered in Rangpur

One arrested

The body of an eight-year-old madrasa student was recovered from a jute field in Gangachara upazila of Rangpur this morning.

The victim is Jisan Hossain Rahim, son of Belal Hossain Sagar of Chengmari village in Gangachara's Sadar union, police said.

He was a residential student at the Shaheed Muktijoddha Sadikul Islam Orphanage and Hafezia Madrasa in Mahipur village of Laxmitari union.

Police have arrested Sohel Rana, 30, from Sundrahabi village in Kaliganj upazila of Lalmonirhat, in connection with the killing.

Officer-in-Charge of Gangachara Model Police Station Al Emran said locals spotted the child's body lying in a jute field near an old canal in Mahipur village the morning and informed police.

Police later recovered the body and sent it to Rangpur Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

OC Emran said, "On Thursday evening, Sohel lured Jisan out of the madrasa, promising to buy him a pair of shoes. Several people saw them leaving together. Jisan never returned."

"Due to a personal dispute with Jisan's father, Sohel strangled the boy to death and dumped his body in the field," the OC added.

The victim's father has filed a murder case with Gangachara Model Police Station, he said.