Madrasa student dies from injuries in BNP factional clash in Chandpur

A 14-year-old madrasa student died last night of injuries suffered during a clash between two factions of the BNP in Chandpur's Hajiganj upazila on Friday.

He died at a hospital in Dhaka while undergoing treatment, Mohiuddin Faruk, officer-in-charge (OC) of Hajiganj Police Station, said today.

The deceased, Saimun, son of Md Yunus from Charbakila village in Sadar upazila, lived with his family in Hajiganj municipality and was a student at a Hifz madrasa.

Saimun was caught in clashes between two rival BNP groups when he went to Hajiganj Bazar on Friday. The violence left around 50 people injured, including Saimun, his father said.

Saimun was initially taken to a local hospital before being transferred to Comilla Medical College Hospital. He was later moved to a hospital in Dhaka, where he died around 8:00pm yesterday, he added.

The clashes reportedly occurred between groups led by Engineer Mominul Haque, former president of Chandpur BNP and a member of the party's central executive committee.

A case was filed over the incident with Hajiganj Police Station yesterday, accusing 400 people.

Joint forces have arrested two youths, Mohammad Rifat, 19, and Md Imran Hossain, 23, in relation to the clashes.