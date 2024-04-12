Madrasa student beaten to death in Habiganj

A madrasa student was beaten to death by unidentified criminals in Habiganj's Shayestaganj upazila last night.

The deceased was identified as Kazi Abidur Rahman Mahin, 18, son of Kazi Abdul Matin from Nijgaon village of the upazila, said Uttam Das, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Shayestaganj Police Station.

Quoting locals and Mahin's family, the OC said, two young men came to Mahin's house on the Eid day, took him to Dighi area near Shayestaganj Railway Junction, and beat him up.

Later, locals rescued Mahin and took him to Habiganj Sadar Hospital, where the doctor pronounced him dead.

"Police are trying to identify the attackers and arrest them," the OC added.

Mahin's mother Rokeya Begum said, Mahin had an altercation with his neighbours a few days ago.

They might be behind her son's murder, she alleged.