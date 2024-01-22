Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Mon Jan 22, 2024 10:40 PM
Last update on: Mon Jan 22, 2024 10:47 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Madrasa guard beaten for refusing to pay extortion

Star Digital Report
Mon Jan 22, 2024 10:40 PM Last update on: Mon Jan 22, 2024 10:47 PM

A security guard of a madrasa in Jamalpur's Sarishabari was beaten today allegedly by local goons for not paying extortion money.

The victim is Farhad Alam, a security guard of Panchashi Rezaul Haque Dakhil Madrasa, reports our Jamalpur correspondent quoting the institution's superintendent Maulana Abdul Mannan.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The incident happened on the madrasa grounds in Aona union of the upazila.

According to locals and madrasa sources, the madrasa board of directors appointed Farhad as a security guard in September last year.

Since then, two locals of the area -- Roni and Ujjal Miah -- have been demanding Tk 4 lakh as extortion, said Farhad.

In the morning, they came to the madrasa ground to demand the money but he refused to pay up. At that time, they started beating him with sticks, he added.

When students and teachers came to rescue him, the attackers ran away.

Later locals took him to Dhanbari Upazila Health Complex for treatment.

One of the alleged attackers, Ujjal, denied the allegation and said he went to the madrasa to talk about forming a new managing committee.

Mushfiqur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Sarishabari Police Station, said legal action will be taken if complaints are filed in this regard.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
কারসাজি করে দাম বাড়ালে দরকার হলে জেলে পাঠানো হবে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী
|নিত্যপণ্য মূল্য

কারসাজি করে দাম বাড়ালে দরকার হলে জেলে পাঠানো হবে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

‘এর আগে একবার পেঁয়াজের ক্রাইসিস, তারপর বস্তাকে বস্তা পচা পেঁয়াজ ফেলে দিলো। এটা কোন ধরনের কথা! মানুষের খাবার নিয়ে খেলা, এটার তো কোনো অর্থ হয় না।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|নিত্যপণ্য মূল্য

করপোরেট প্রতিষ্ঠান প্রতিযোগিতা করে ধান কিনে অবৈধ মজুত করলে ব্যবস্থা: খাদ্যমন্ত্রী

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification