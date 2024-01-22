Madrasa guard beaten for refusing to pay extortion

A security guard of a madrasa in Jamalpur's Sarishabari was beaten today allegedly by local goons for not paying extortion money.

The victim is Farhad Alam, a security guard of Panchashi Rezaul Haque Dakhil Madrasa, reports our Jamalpur correspondent quoting the institution's superintendent Maulana Abdul Mannan.

The incident happened on the madrasa grounds in Aona union of the upazila.

According to locals and madrasa sources, the madrasa board of directors appointed Farhad as a security guard in September last year.

Since then, two locals of the area -- Roni and Ujjal Miah -- have been demanding Tk 4 lakh as extortion, said Farhad.

In the morning, they came to the madrasa ground to demand the money but he refused to pay up. At that time, they started beating him with sticks, he added.

When students and teachers came to rescue him, the attackers ran away.

Later locals took him to Dhanbari Upazila Health Complex for treatment.

One of the alleged attackers, Ujjal, denied the allegation and said he went to the madrasa to talk about forming a new managing committee.

Mushfiqur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Sarishabari Police Station, said legal action will be taken if complaints are filed in this regard.