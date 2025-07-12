Machete attack on mosque khatib: Accused Billal confesses in court

The accused was later sent to jail

The accused, who was arrested over the machete attack on Khatib ANM Nurur Rahman inside a mosque in Chandpur yesterday, gave a confessional statement before a magistrate this evening.

Chandpur Judicial Magistrate Shahadatul Hasan Al Murad recorded the statement of Md Billal Hossain, the accused in the case, around 7:30pm and sent him to jail, said Assistant Public Prosecutor Abdul Quader told reporters.

A khatib is an Islamic cleric who delivers khutbahs (religious sermons) before Jummah prayers.

The victim, ANM Nurur Rahman, was attacked inside Mollahbari Jame Masjid in Professor Para of Chandpur Sadar shortly after prayers ended on Friday, said Md Bahar Mia, officer-in-charge of Chandpur Sadar Model Police Station.

Nurur was seriously injured in the attack.

"We sought a 7-day remand for the arrested accused. However, since the accused voluntarily confessed to the crime, the court sent him to jail. Even so, we will seek remand if necessary to investigate whether anyone else was involved or if there were other motives behind the attack," APP Abdul Quader said.

The victim's elder son, Adnan Taki, said, "We are seeking a proper investigation and justice through the court."

Meanwhile, his younger son, Raihan Rahi, who is attending to him at a hospital in Dhaka, said this evening, "My father is now much better than before."

The victim's elder son, Adnan Taki, filed an attempted murder case against one Billal Hossain with Chandpur Model Police Station this morning.

Nurur was transferred to Dhaka's Holy Family Hospital last night for advanced treatment.

According to the OC, Billal was reportedly angered by the remarks made by the khatib during a sermon earlier. Yesterday, he launched a machete attack shortly after Jummah prayers.

At the time, only a few people were present inside the mosque as the prayers had just ended. Billal attempted to flee but was caught by locals. Meanwhile, the injured khatib was rushed to Chandpur General Hospital, the OC added.

Police were notified via the 999 emergency helpline and later arrived to rescue Billal from an enraged crowd before taking him into custody.

Later, he was produced before court, the OC added.