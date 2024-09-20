Lynching of shamim: JU suspends 8 students

Jahangirnagar University last night suspended eight students over beating to death former Chhatra League leader Shamim Molla.

It also formed a four-member committee to investigate the killing .

"The university's proctorial team identified the eight students after analysing video footage and still pictures of the incident and submitted their names to the vice-chancellor. They have been suspended as per the university's disciplinary regulations," said JU VC Prof Kamrul Ahsan.

He was briefing reporters after an administrative meeting at his office yesterday evening.

The suspended students are Mohammad Razon Mia, a student of 46th batch of government and politics department, Raju Ahamed of 45th batch of the same department, Mahmudul Hasan Rayhan of 50th batch of English department, Jubayer Ahmed of 44th batch of history department, Hamidullah Salamn of 49th batch of English department, Atikuzzaman Atik of 49th batch of management studies department, Sohagh Mia of 47th batch of computer science and engineering department, and Md Ahsan Labib of 49th batch of biotechnology and genetic engineering department.

Of the eight, Ahsan Labib was a coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and Hamidullah Salman is a Chhatra Dal activist.

Labib was relieved of the post yesterday following allegations of his involvement in the killing, said a statement of the students' platform.

"The suspension will remain in force until a proper investigation is completed. We are also urging all to ensure exemplary punishment of Labib if he is found guilty," reads the statement.

The administrative meeting yesterday also decided that a case will be filed in connection with the incident.

PROBE BODY

The university authorities have formed a four-member committee, led by Prof Swadhin Sen of the archaeology department, to investigate Shamim's killing .

They also formed a seven-member committee to probe the attacks on students on July 15 and 17 and the attack on the house of Mehedi Iqbal, an associate professor of geography and environment department.

Shamim was beaten up on Wednesday afternoon by some JU students for allegedly leading an attack on July 15 on students demonstrating under the banner of Anti-discrimination Student Movement. When he was taken to the proctor's office later on Wednesday, angry students assaulted him again before handing him over to police.

Police later moved Shamim to Savar Gonoshasthaya Hospital where he breathed his last.

During interrogation by police at the proctor's office, Shamim admitted his involvement in the July 15 attack and disclosed the names of the others involved, said Proctor AKM Rashidul Alam.

"The body was sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College morgue for an autopsy. We are trying to identify the perpetrators through analysing video footage," Abu Bakkar Siddique, OC of Ashulia Police Station, told The Daily Star.

Meanwhile, some JU students under the banner of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement took out a procession on the campus around 11:00am yesterday protesting the killing of Shamim.

They also held a rally in front of the administrative building.

Speaking at the rally, student leaders demanded punishment for Shamim's killers and ban on all kinds of politics by students, teachers, and employees on the campus.