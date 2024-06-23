Lucky’s sources of income, wealth don’t add up

NBR official’s wife has flats, mansion, acres of land

Laila Kaniz Lucky is the upazila parishad chairman from Raypura upazila of Narshingdi and a retired teacher of a government college.

It has now emerged that the former Bangla literature teacher has in her name huge properties that do not match with her known source of income, indicating someone may have used her wallet as a safe place to stash wealth which could set off alarms.

Lucky is the wife of Dr Matiur Rahman, a member of National Board of Revenue, who came under the spotlight after his son posted a photo of a huge sacrificial goat that he claimed to have bought for Tk 12 lakh.

Matiur is now president of the NBR's Customs, Excise and VAT Appellate Tribunal, a grade 1 job, with a basic monthly salary of Tk 78,000.

Media reports, NBR sources and a number of documents seen by The Daily Star suggest that the highly-connected NBR official and his close and distant family members have great wealth, including significant stakes in various companies.

Matiur did not respond to our calls, but denied any wrongdoing while talking to other media outlets.

Lucky's tax files submitted to the Election Commission before the upazila polls in Narsingdi in May this year claim she is worth Tk 10.31 crore, but a closer look indicates she may have understated her wealth by dozens of times.

According to her wealth statement, she owns more than 8 acres of mostly non-agricultural land and five flats in Dhaka, but the combined value of all this was shown at only Tk 5.19 crore.

This innocuous-looking list does not even mention her palace-like home in Marjal village of Raypura upazila, an omission that raises eyebrows because of the scale of opulence of the residence.

The high-walled compound and the two-storey bleached white mansion sits beside neighbours who live in small one-storey homes or huts made of corrugated tin sheets, and is the talk of the town.

The Laila Kaniz Lucky Road, named after her, leads to her mansion.

Shamim Iqbal Munna, the upazila engineer of Raypura said that the 123-metre road was built in 2014 at a cost of Tk 14 lakh.

Multiple teachers at the local Md Bashir High School nearby, all requesting anonymity, said the land acquisition for that road was done using the school fund, and not with Lucky's money. They said Lucky used her influence to have the road named after her.

Lucky retired as an associate professor of Bangla at Government Titumir College in the capital four years ago, and according to her tax filings, she gets a pension of only Tk 4.65 lakh per year.

The affidavit also does not mention that she is one of the co-owners of Wonder Park and Eco Resort, a sprawling green expanse with a lake, and lakeside cottages for guests.

This newspaper contacted the eco-resort and they confirmed that Lucky's children Ahmed Taufiqur Rahman and Farzana Rahman Ipshita are co-owners of this resort.

The eco-resort took over certain sections of land from a community graveyard that lies adjacent to it, Altaf Hossain, a local union parishad member, told The Daily Star.

The Daily Star visited the spot and located three graves, belonging to Ruhul Molla, Islam Miah and Mokhlesur Rahman, inside the boundary of the eco-resort.

The total value of the land sized about 133.5 decimals on which the eco-resort is built is shown at Tk 53.9 lakh, a figure rejected by Altaf Hossain. He said every decimal of land in the area costs about Tk 5 lakh. This puts the valuation of just the land at least Tk 6 crore.

In addition, Lucky stated in her affidavit that she has a 5 katha Rajuk plot in Dhaka whose value is only Tk 14 lakh. Depending on the location, per katha price of Rajuk plots is much higher.

She also has 155 decimals of farmland, but her affidavit did not mention their value.

Lucky first became upazila chairman uncontested after the then chairman Abdus Sadek died of cancer in December 13, 2022.

The upazila was supposed to go to the polls again on May 29 this year, but the Election Commission postponed voting after a candidate died in the run-up to the election.

Lucky's affidavit also shows she owns a flat worth TK 55 lakh in Bashundhara Residential Area, which appears to be an undervaluation.

According to property databases, the price per square feet for flats in the area is upwards of Tk 10,000, meaning even a small 1,000 square feet apartment would cost more than Tk 1 crore.

In addition, Lucky owns four flats in Sheltech Bithika, a condominium complex in Mirpur. The value of those flats was shown Tk 1.6 crore.

A floor plan obtained from the real estate project's website shows that the flats are 1,525 square feet each, and according to property listings, the price per square feet of these is Tk 6,850. This puts the total value of the flats at Tk 4.18 crore -- about four times the stated amount.

Talking to The Daily Star, Lucky said that she and her family are being victimised out of jealousy.

"We are very upset about the events that are unfolding. We are innocent people. Efforts are underway to frame us by dishing out lies along with some truths. My husband did well in his job. Those who are jealous of his professional success have hatched a conspiracy to accuse him of corruption. I do not want to say more," she said.