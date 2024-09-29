Lt Tanjim murder: Two more arrested in Cox’s Bazar

Two more people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Lt Tanjim Sarwar Nirjon in Chakaria upazila, Cox's Bazar.

The arrestees are Nashir Uddin, alias Dakat Nashir, 38, from Dumkhali Reservepara, and Enamul Haque, alias Enam Dakat, 50, from Maijpara in Chakaria upazila, said Rab-15 in a press release yesterday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team led by an operation unit of Rab-15 made the arrests in the Madhyam Kaharia Ghona area of Chakaria around 5:00am yesterday.

Lt Tanjim, 23, was stabbed to death during a drive to prevent a robbery in the upazila in the early hours of September 24.

During primary interrogation, the arrestees admitted their involvement in the killing, Rab added.

Later, the army filed a case with Chakaria Police Station regarding the arrests.

With these latest arrests, a total of nine people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Lt Tanjim, Officer-in-Charge Manzur Kader Bhuyan told The Daily Star.

The Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR), in a statement yesterday, said at least 17 people were involved in the killing.

Five locally made guns, 14 rounds of bullets, and a knife have been recovered from the arrestees so far. The Bangladesh Army will continue to conduct operations to arrest the other robbers involved in the killing, the ISPR statement added.

Born in Tangail, Lt Tanjim was a student of Pabna Cadet College. He was commissioned in the Army Service Corps from the Bangladesh Military Academy on June 8, 2022, after completing the 82nd Long Course.