Lt Tanjim murder: One more suspect arrested in Cox’s Bazar

One more suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of Lt Tanjim Sarwar Nirjon in Chakaria upazila of Cox's Bazar.

The arrestee is Kamal Uddin Prokash, 35, said a press release by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Bangladesh Army conducted the drive in Rangmahal area of Chakaria around 10:35am yesterday and arrested Kamal.

During primary interrogation, the arrestee admitted his involvement in the killing, the release added.

Lt Tanjim, 23, was stabbed to death during a drive to prevent a robbery in the upazila in the early hours of September 24.

Later, the army filed a case with Chakaria Police Station in this connection.

With the latest arrest, a total of 12 people have been arrested in connection with the murder. Three of them directly took part in the killing, the release said.

The army will continue to conduct operations to arrest the other robbers involved in the killing, the ISPR statement added.

Born in Tangail, Tanjim was a student of Pabna Cadet College. He was commissioned in the Army Service Corps from the Bangladesh Military Academy on June 8, 2022, after completing the 82nd Long Course.