Lt Tanjim murder: 2 more arrested in Cox’s Bazar

Two more persons have been arrested in connection with the killing of Lt Tanjim Sarwar Nirjon in Chakaria upazila, Cox's Bazar.

The arrestees are Nashir Uddin alias Dakat Nashir, 38, from Dumkhali Reservepara and Enamul Haque alias Enam Dakat, 50, from Maijpara under Dula Hajara union of Chakaria upazila, Rab-15 said in a press release yesterday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of joint forces led by an operation team of Rab-15 made the arrests from Madhyam Kaharia Ghona area under Chakaria Police Station around 5:00am yesterday, the press release said.

Lt Tanjim, 23, was stabbed to death during a drive to prevent a robbery in the upazila in the early hours of September 24.

During primary interrogation, the arrestees admitted their involvement in the killing, Rab further added.

Later, the army filed a case with Chakaria Police Station over the arrests.

With the latest arrests, nine people have so far been arrested over the murder of Lt Tanjim, Manzur Kader Bhuyan, officer-in-charge of the Chakaria Police Station, told The Daily Star yesterday.

The Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement yesterday said that at least seventeen people were involved in the killing.

Five locally made guns, 14 rounds of bullets, and a knife were recovered from the arrestees so far. The Bangladesh Army will continue to conduct drives to arrest the other robbers involved in the killing, reads the ISPR release.

Born in Tangail, Lt Tanzim was a student of Pabna Cadet College. He was commissioned in the Army Service Corps from Bangladesh Military Academy on June 8, 2022, after completion of the 82nd Long Course.