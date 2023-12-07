Crime & Justice
Staff Correspondent
Thu Dec 7, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Dec 7, 2023 04:00 AM

Crime & Justice

A loud scream, followed by complete silence

Hit by brick, 2-month-old dies in Dhaka
Staff Correspondent
Thu Dec 7, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Dec 7, 2023 04:00 AM

It was 1:30pm yesterday in Matuail. Two-month-old Labib was playing on his mother's lap.

Moments earlier, Bithi Akhter gently placed a black teep (bindi) on her only son's forehead after giving him a bath, believing it will keep her baby boy safe from all evils.

Little did she know that a tragedy would strike soon.

While the mother was affectionately holding Labib, a brick flew towards them and hit his head. Labib cried out, which abruptly ceased, leaving a heartbreaking silence that would last forever.

The family rushed him to DMCH in an unconscious state. Labib died around 3:30pm while undergoing treatment there.

An inconsolable Bithi said her brother-in-law threw the brick, which killed her son.

The teep was still visible on Labib's head. His innocent life was lost over a trivial matter.

"My younger brother Khairul took a bicycle from our house. But he got angry when I warned him about the faulty brakes. Then he threw a brick at me, which hit Labib," said the child's father Din Islam.

Madhusudan, assistant commissioner of Demra zone police, said they are trying to arrest Khairul.

