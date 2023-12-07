A loud scream, followed by complete silence

Hit by brick, 2-month-old dies in Dhaka

It was 1:30pm yesterday in Matuail. Two-month-old Labib was on his mother's lap.

Moments earlier, Bithi Akhter gently placed a black teep (bindi) on her only son's forehead after giving him a bath, believing it will keep her baby boy safe from all evils.

Little did she know that a tragedy would strike soon.

While the mother was affectionately holding Labib, a brick flew towards them and hit his head. Labib cried out, which abruptly ceased, leaving a heartbreaking silence that would last forever.

The family rushed him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in an unconscious state. Labib died around 3:30pm while undergoing treatment there.

An inconsolable Bithi said her brother-in-law threw the brick, which killed her son.

The teep was still visible on Labib's head. His innocent life was lost over a trivial matter.

"My younger brother Khairul took a bicycle from our house. But he got angry when I warned him about the faulty brakes. Then he threw a brick at me, which hit Labib," said the child's father Din Islam.

Madhusudan, assistant commissioner of Demra zone police, said they are trying to arrest Khairul.

The body was sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy, he added.