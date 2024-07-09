Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Tue Jul 9, 2024 01:22 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 9, 2024 01:28 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Lost in Kolkata, phone found in Chattogram

Star Digital Report
Tue Jul 9, 2024 01:22 AM Last update on: Tue Jul 9, 2024 01:28 AM
iPhone 16 might retain the same design as iPhone 15, with some minor changes.
iPhone 16 might retain the same design as iPhone 15, with some minor changes. Image: Sophia Stark/Unsplash

Members of the Detective Branch of Chattogram Metropolitan Police recovered an iPhone 14+, which was lost in India's Kolkata, in port city's New Market after getting a complaint in its official Facebook page.

The phone was recovered from Jalsha market on Saturday and later returned to its owner in India on Sunday, said police.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

After losing the phone on April 24, its owner Dipanwita Sarkar lodged a missing diary with Maheshtala Police Station in Kolkata.

Police said the phone entered Bangladesh illegally and a syndicate kept it in New Market to sell afterwards, reports our staff correspondent from Chattogram.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Hossain said the phone's owner got an email that her phone was switched on in Chattogram nearly 600 kilometres off Kolkata. Later, she informed the matter at CMP's official Facebook page and provided the location to police.

He said police are now working to arrest the criminals engaged in phone smuggling.

Getting her phone back, Dipanwita thanked the CMP in a video message yesterday.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

‘কোটা আন্দোলনে বিএনপি ভুত দেখা তাদের নৈতিক পরাজয়ের নিদর্শন’

'এখানে সবাই ভুক্তভোগী। ছাত্রলীগও ভুক্তভোগী, তাদের শত শত কর্মী এখানে বক্তব্য দিচ্ছে। এরকম ম্যাস মুভমেন্টের ক্রেডিট যদি বিএনপিকে দেওয়া হয় তাহলে তো সমস্যা।’

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|সরকারি চাকরি

গত এক যুগে সব নিয়োগ পরীক্ষা সুষ্ঠু হয়েছে: পিএসসি

৪৪ মিনিট আগে
push notification