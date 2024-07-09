Lost in Kolkata, phone found in Chattogram

iPhone 16 might retain the same design as iPhone 15, with some minor changes. Image: Sophia Stark/Unsplash

Members of the Detective Branch of Chattogram Metropolitan Police recovered an iPhone 14+, which was lost in India's Kolkata, in port city's New Market after getting a complaint in its official Facebook page.

The phone was recovered from Jalsha market on Saturday and later returned to its owner in India on Sunday, said police.

After losing the phone on April 24, its owner Dipanwita Sarkar lodged a missing diary with Maheshtala Police Station in Kolkata.

Police said the phone entered Bangladesh illegally and a syndicate kept it in New Market to sell afterwards, reports our staff correspondent from Chattogram.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Hossain said the phone's owner got an email that her phone was switched on in Chattogram nearly 600 kilometres off Kolkata. Later, she informed the matter at CMP's official Facebook page and provided the location to police.

He said police are now working to arrest the criminals engaged in phone smuggling.

Getting her phone back, Dipanwita thanked the CMP in a video message yesterday.