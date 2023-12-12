Lorry torched in Gazipur

Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Tue Dec 12, 2023 12:38 PM
Last update on: Tue Dec 12, 2023 12:44 PM

Photo: Collected

Unidentified arsonists set fire to a lorry in Bhogra Jajar area of Gazipur Sadar upazila this morning.

Gazipur Bhogra Fire Service duty officer Abdullah said they rushed to the spot in front of the Rabi Thakur Tower to douse the fire around 7:00am, but on the way they learned that it was extinguished.

No one was injured, he said.

Masud Mia, an official of the local BRAC office, told our Gazipur correspondent "I informed the fire service when I saw the burning lorry. Locals put out the fire before the firefighters reached."

Abdullah Arefin, assistant deputy director of Gazipur fire service station, confirmed the incident.

