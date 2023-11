Unidentified arsonists set fire to a lorry in Gazipur's Sreepur upazila early today, the second day of the two-day countrywide blockade called by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

The incident took place in Gargaria Master Bari area around 2:00am, said Sub-Inspector of Sreepur Police Station Mosharraf Hossain.

BNP and Jamaat have been demonstrating for general election under a non-party caretaker government.