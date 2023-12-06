Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Wed Dec 6, 2023 12:05 PM
Last update on: Wed Dec 6, 2023 12:52 PM

Lorry, bus torched in Gazipur

Photo: Fire Service

A lorry and a bus were torched in separate arson attacks in Kapasia and Chandra of Gazipur this morning, on the first day of the two-day blockade enforced by BNP and its allies.

Locals doused the blaze after unidentified persons torched the vehicle of a private company around 10:45am in Kapasia , said Shahjahan Sikder, deputy assistant director of Fire Service's media cell.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Meanwhile, miscreants torched a bus at Chandra Baripara area around 11:30am, Sujan Mia, a firefighter of Kaliakoir Fire Station, told our Gazipur Correspondent.

Locals doused the blaze before firefighters rushed there, he said, adding no casualties were reported.

Earlier, arsonists set fire to a staff bus of Agrani Bank at Taltala of Dhaka's Khilgaon area this morning.

BNP and its allies have called a 48-hour road-rail-waterway blockade across the country to protest the schedule for the next national election announced by the Election Commission.

