Locate and produce BNP leader Habib

HC orders IGP

The High Court yesterday directed the IGP to take necessary steps to track down BNP leader and former lawmaker Habibur Rahman Habib, and to produce him before the court in connection with a contempt of court rule against him.

The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil also set December 7 for passing further order on this issue.

On October 15, the bench summoned Habibur, asking him to appear before it on November 6 over his remark on Justice Md Akhtaruzzaman, who sentenced BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in the Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust cases when he was a lower court judge.

The HC also issued a rule asking Habibur, an adviser of the BNP chairperson, to explain why contempt of court proceedings should not be drawn against him.