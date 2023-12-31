Locals, police clash in Banasree over death of domestic worker

Locals torched three private cars and clashed with police after the body of a domestic worker was recovered in front of her employer's house in Dhaka's Banasree area this morning.

The agitators, including domestic workers from nearby homes, carried out the attack, terming the death of Asma Begum as murder by her employers, police said.

Six police personnel, including the officer-in-charge of Rampura Police Station Mashiur Rahman, were injured during the clash, said sub-inspector Habij Uddin of the police station.

Photo: Prabir Das

Police brought the situation under control, but law enforcers were present there when this story was filed at 1:20pm.

The SI said a team of police recovered Asma's body in front of the employer's building around 7:00am.

Terming it a murder, locals along with other domestic workers carried out an attack at the house. On information, police rushed there and tried to resist them, resulting in the clash, he said, adding that the agitators set fire to the cars in the parking lot of that building.

Six police personnel were injured. Some attackers were picked up, the SI said.

Lima Khanam, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence control room, said two fire engines doused the fires around 10:15am.

Police are investigating the death.