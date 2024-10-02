Locals catch man vandalising Durga idol at Lalmonirhat temple

Culprit currently in police custody

Locals last night caught a man red-handed while he was vandalising an under-construction idol of Goddess Durga at a temple in Lalmonirhat's Hatibandha upazila.

The detainee, Shahinur Islam, of Purbo Sardubi village, was handed over to Border Guard Bangladesh, reports our Lalmonirhat correspondent.

When police came to the spot, BGB members handed over the detainee to police, said Mahmudunnabi, officer-in-charge of Hatibandha Police Station, this afternoon.

The police official said criminals damaged a Durga idol at the temple, but it was repaired overnight.

Police have been deployed at the spot, he said.

No case was filed over the matter as of this evening, but the detainee will be produced before court tomorrow, the OC said.

The incident took place near the border with India in Purbo Sardubi village of Fakirpara union of the upazila around 11:30pm last night.

Locals said a group of 18-20 miscreants came to the Purbo Sardubi Sarbojanin Durga Mandir around 11:30pm last night and started vandalising the Durga idol under construction inside the temple.

When informed, BGB members rushed to the spot. When the miscreants were fleeing the scene, locals caught Shahinur, who was wielding a locally made weapon.

Sabuj Roy, general secretary of puja management committee of the temple, told The Daily Star, "If BGB members did not reach the spot on time, the miscreants would have repeated the incident like the night of August 5."

He said miscreants had attacked their village and set fire to 19 houses on the night of August 5, the day the AL government fell. Livestock, crops, cash, and furniture in houses and places of business were either vandalised, burnt or looted.

A case was filed in this regard with Hatibandha Police Station.