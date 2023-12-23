Local BNP leaders held in Chuadanga over 'sabotage'

Police in separate drives arrested two local BNP leaders from different parts of Chuadanga in connection with cases filed over carrying out acts of sabotage.

The arrestees were identified as Moyen Uddin Moyen, 45, joint secretary of Jibannagar upazila unit of BNP, and Ali Hossain, secretary of Manoharpur union unit of BNP.

SM Jabid Hasan, officer-in-charge of Jibannagar Police Station, said a team led by Sirajul Alam, sub-inspector of the police station, conducted a drive at Benapole land port area around 1:30am early today and arrested Moyen in a case filed under the Sabotage Act.

Meanwhile, another team of police led by Sub-Inspector Shariful Islam conducted a drive at Peyaratala area and arrested Ali at the dead of night on charge of attempting to destabilise the country through violence.

Police said they also seized three crude-bomb like objects, five bamboo sticks, two iron rods and a motorbike from his possession. They will be produced before the court today.