Local BNP leader hacked to death in Shariatpur

Police blame mosque committee feud; family alleges prior threats, ignored GD

A local BNP leader was hacked to death on Tuesday night in Umardi Madbarkandi village under Jajira upazila of Shariatpur.

The victim, Khabir Uddin Sardar, 55, was the joint convener of Barokandi union of BNP.

Locals said perpetrators attacked him with sharp weapons as he left home around 9:00pm. Locals rushed him to Jajira Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead around 10:00pm.

Police claimed that the killing stemmed from a long-standing dispute over the mosque committee. "We have learned that Almas Sardar led the attack. The assailants are on the run, and efforts are underway to arrest them," Jajira Police Station OC Mainul Islam told The Daily Star.

Family members and locals, however, claimed the conflict escalated after Almas objected to the mosque's loudspeaker being used for Fajr Azan and sermons. They alleged he had earlier threatened the Imam, and Khabir had protested against it.

Mosque committee secretary Alauddin Sardar said he filed a general diary (GD) on August 18 over the threats, but police are now denying it. "If the police had acted then, this tragedy might have been prevented," he said.

The OC, however, reiterated that no GD was lodged on that date.

Danesh Sardar, the victim's brother and mosque committee president, alleged that Almas had been obstructing the formation of the mosque committee.

After the attack, Almas and his family fled the area, and his phone has been switched off, locals said.

Dr Kabir Alam of Jajira Health Complex confirmed that Khabir died from excessive bleeding caused by multiple sharp-weapon injuries.