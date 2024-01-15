Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Mon Jan 15, 2024 06:03 PM
Last update on: Mon Jan 15, 2024 06:04 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Local BCL leader arrested for rape in Bagerhat

Star Digital Report
Mon Jan 15, 2024 06:03 PM Last update on: Mon Jan 15, 2024 06:04 PM

A local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League has been arrested on charges of raping two women in Fakirhat upazila of Bagerhat.

The arrestee, Md Shakil Sardar, 25, is the president of BCL's Fakirhat union unit, reports our correspondent quoting Md Ashraful Alam, officer-in-charge of Fakirhat Police Station.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

According to the case statement, the two accused—Shakil and Mehdi Hasan raped the two victims on Saturday in a tea stall and inside the Jaria Government Primary School building.

Police rescued the victims following a call to 999 by a witness, said the OC adding that Shakil was arrested but Mehdi managed to escape.

The victims were sent to Khulna Medical College Hospital for physical tests and a case was filed against the criminals yesterday.

Following legal procedure, Shakil was sent to court today.

Jayonto Kumar Das, convener of Fakirhat BCL unit said Md Shakil Sardar was suspended from his position following the incident.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

প্রকাশ্যে ভোট: ইসিকে ক্ষমাশীল দৃষ্টিতে দেখতে বললেন ধর্মমন্ত্রী

ফরিদুল হক খান জানান, তিনি নির্বাচন কমিশনে হাজির হয়ে বলেছেন যে তার বিশ্বাস, এটা ‘মেজর’ কোনো অপরাধ নয়।

৪১ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

দায়িত্ব বাড়ল প্রতিমন্ত্রী নসরুল হামিদের

২৬ মিনিট আগে
push notification