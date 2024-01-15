Local BCL leader arrested for rape in Bagerhat

A local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League has been arrested on charges of raping two women in Fakirhat upazila of Bagerhat.

The arrestee, Md Shakil Sardar, 25, is the president of BCL's Fakirhat union unit, reports our correspondent quoting Md Ashraful Alam, officer-in-charge of Fakirhat Police Station.

According to the case statement, the two accused—Shakil and Mehdi Hasan raped the two victims on Saturday in a tea stall and inside the Jaria Government Primary School building.

Police rescued the victims following a call to 999 by a witness, said the OC adding that Shakil was arrested but Mehdi managed to escape.

The victims were sent to Khulna Medical College Hospital for physical tests and a case was filed against the criminals yesterday.

Following legal procedure, Shakil was sent to court today.

Jayonto Kumar Das, convener of Fakirhat BCL unit said Md Shakil Sardar was suspended from his position following the incident.