Local AL leader arrested on charges of raping child in Bandarban

Police today arrested a local Awami League leader on charges of raping a child in Bandarban's Rawangchari upazila.

The arrestee is Chashai Pru Marma, 40, president of AL's Rawangchari sadar union parishad unit, reports our correspondent quoting Md Abul Kalam, officer-in-charge of Rawangchari Police Station.

According to locals, Chashai, who is a neighbor of the child in Bangchari area, have been raping her for several months.

The victim's father is deceased and mother is mentally ill. Victim's elder brother recently found out of the rape and lodged a complaint at the police station, locals said.

OC of Rawangchari Police Station said that child from Bangchari came to the police station this afternoon with a complaint of rape. After questioning the victim and verifying the evidence, police arrested Chashai Pru Marma. Further legal procedure is going on, he added.

Rawangchari Upazila AL President Chahla Mong Marma said he came to know of the arrest.

If found guilty, organisational action will be taken against the accused, Chahla Mong Marma said.