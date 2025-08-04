Local AL leader accused in murder case escapes police custody in Habiganj

An accused in a murder case escaped from police custody while in handcuffs in Baniachang upazila of Habiganj today.

Abdul Majid, vice-president of Awami League's Kagapasha union No 6 unit, was arrested from his home in Bagahata village under Kagapasha this morning.

Around 12:30pm, police were transporting him by boat to the police station when the escape took place, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Baniachang Circle, Probas Kumar Singha.

He was arrested in connection with a case filed over a protest in Baniachang, during which nine people were shot dead, the ASP said.

"While Abdul Majid was being brought to the police station, several of his associates tried to obstruct the arrest. Amid chaos, Majid jumped into the water and escaped," he said, adding that multiple police teams have been deployed in the area to locate and arrest him.

According to police, Majid leapt from the boat and managed to flee, despite being in handcuffs.